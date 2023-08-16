Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Director Sells $294,859.50 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) Director Eric C. Andersen sold 15,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $294,859.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vertex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VERX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 212,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Vertex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Vertex by 7.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vertex by 124.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

