Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Raised to $63.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VTLE. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vital Energy from $39.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Vital Energy from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vital Energy from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vital Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

VTLE stock opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. Vital Energy has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 3.36.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.28. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 57.79%. The company had revenue of $335.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $50,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,328 shares in the company, valued at $630,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

