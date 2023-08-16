Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IGD remained flat at $5.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 187,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,739. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
