vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.74

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.68. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 277,166 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

