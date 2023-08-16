Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,246,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 514,437 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.94% of Vulcan Materials worth $213,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $217,300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $717,401,000 after acquiring an additional 211,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 525,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,058,000 after acquiring an additional 172,981 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,282,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,525,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

VMC stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.73. 126,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,082. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $147.64 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.00.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

