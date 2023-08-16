Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Raised by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.4 %

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $224.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $147.64 and a 12-month high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

