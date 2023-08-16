Wade G W & Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.47.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $655.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $646.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $566.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $726.53. The company has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

