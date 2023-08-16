Wade G W & Inc. Has $977,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

