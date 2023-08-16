Wade G W & Inc. Sells 69 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt acquired 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,952.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.98 per share, with a total value of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,952.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,211 shares of company stock valued at $157,944 in the last three months. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HEICO

HEICO Trading Down 1.6 %

HEI opened at $167.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $138.82 and a 1-year high of $182.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. HEICO had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $687.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.

HEICO Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.