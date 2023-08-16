Wade G W & Inc. Trims Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $509.37 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $564.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $506.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.68. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

