Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $29.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMG

Warner Music Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Shares of NASDAQ WMG traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 341,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,377. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,580,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,670,000 after buying an additional 399,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,703,000 after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 47.9% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after purchasing an additional 323,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,818,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,717,000 after buying an additional 2,888,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.