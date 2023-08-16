WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,380 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $2,835,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $221,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $919,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698,341. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 98.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

