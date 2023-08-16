Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS)

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Oculis in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oculis’ current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Oculis’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.80) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OCS. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Oculis from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Oculis from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Oculis in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oculis in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ OCS opened at $13.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.32. Oculis has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $13.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Oculis during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Oculis in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oculis in the 1st quarter worth $4,838,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Oculis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Oculis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

