Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for United Parcel Service (UPS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS):

8/9/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $188.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $181.00 to $186.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $204.00 to $194.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – United Parcel Service was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $198.00.

8/9/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – United Parcel Service was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $210.00.

8/8/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $172.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – United Parcel Service was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $204.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

7/26/2023 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $203.00.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded down $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,444. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.24. The company has a market capitalization of $146.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 20,182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 49,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 49,649 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

