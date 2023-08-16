Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,374 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,249,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,557 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.88. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

