Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 888 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus dropped their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.75.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 1.9 %

Amgen stock opened at $266.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

