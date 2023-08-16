Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 17,477 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,477 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $71,376.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,333,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,803.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

