Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock Holdings Increased by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,128 shares during the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation makes up about 3.3% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $10,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

WABC stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,119. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 49.36%. The business had revenue of $80.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

