Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Willow Biosciences Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CANSF opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09. Willow Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.13.
About Willow Biosciences
