Winch Advisory Services LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 32,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $795,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 264,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 27,056 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 78,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,511,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,024,643. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

