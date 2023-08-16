Winch Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Winch Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after buying an additional 3,655,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 450.1% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,701,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,349 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,920. The stock has a market cap of $151.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

