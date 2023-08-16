Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Price Reaches $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, Wirtual has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and approximately $204.04 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wirtual

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wirtual should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wirtual using one of the exchanges listed above.

