WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

WW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WW International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Get WW International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WW International

WW International Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

Shares of NASDAQ WW traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.47. 2,274,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,240,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in WW International during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of WW International by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in WW International by 17.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WW International

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.