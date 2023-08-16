Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.82 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $35.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a negative net margin of 89.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XELB. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Brands by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

