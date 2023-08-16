XYO (XYO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.17 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, XYO has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. XYO has a market cap of $45.17 million and $446,600.65 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00018424 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013948 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,120.02 or 1.00026079 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000072 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00342465 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $382,361.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.