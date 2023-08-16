YES WORLD Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. YES WORLD has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $22,835.59 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YES WORLD token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.

YES WORLD Token Profile

YES WORLD was first traded on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YES WORLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YES WORLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

