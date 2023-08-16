Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for KeyCorp in a research report issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 325,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 42.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 256,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 42,243 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.67%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

