Zacks Research Weighs in on Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Allison Transmission in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Allison Transmission’s current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.4 %

Allison Transmission stock opened at $59.50 on Monday. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 67.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $164,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $164,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,790 shares of company stock valued at $386,390. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.65%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

