Zacks Research Weighs in on Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $77.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $84.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

