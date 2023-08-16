Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.06 EPS

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZURA opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.54. Zura Bio has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $37.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZURA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zura Bio in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Zura Bio from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zura Bio news, Director Amit Munshi purchased 117,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 617,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zura Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZURA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zura Bio during the second quarter valued at $5,554,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the second quarter worth about $3,848,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the second quarter worth about $3,330,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,645,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Featured Articles

