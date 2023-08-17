Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Short Interest Down 13.6% in July

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 950,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 527,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Down 4.5 %

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $172.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADVM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Adverum Biotechnologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,095,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 55,529.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,591,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581,844 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $3,587,000. Sonic GP LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,638,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,179,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

