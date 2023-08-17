Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Sells $598,320.00 in Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BERY stock opened at $64.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 91.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,149,000 after buying an additional 4,968,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 70.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after buying an additional 1,412,532 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $67,056,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth about $70,908,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 86.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,359,000 after buying an additional 588,055 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BERY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.54.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

