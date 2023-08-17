Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, August 21st

Shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, August 21st. The 3-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 21st.

BQ opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. Boqii has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BQ. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boqii in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Boqii during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Boqii by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37,086 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Boqii in the first quarter worth about $1,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

