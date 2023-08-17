Brokers Set Expectations for UMH Properties, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for UMH Properties in a research note issued on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for UMH Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

UMH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered UMH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

UMH Properties Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $983.93 million, a P/E ratio of -45.68, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,383,000 after buying an additional 264,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 22.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,054,000 after acquiring an additional 886,892 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,210,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,053,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $38,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 1,057 shares of company stock valued at $17,006 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -248.48%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

