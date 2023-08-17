Comparing XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) and Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP)

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) and Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Worksport shares are held by institutional investors. 53.1% of XOS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Worksport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XOS and Worksport’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $36.38 million 1.36 -$73.32 million ($0.52) -0.56 Worksport $120,000.00 404.69 -$12.53 million ($0.78) -3.63

Volatility & Risk

Worksport has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XOS. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XOS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

XOS has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares XOS and Worksport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS -312.96% -98.64% -55.91% Worksport -13,240.00% -51.90% -38.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for XOS and Worksport, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 0 3 2 0 2.40 Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00

XOS presently has a consensus price target of $2.02, suggesting a potential upside of 596.31%. Worksport has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.01%. Given XOS’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than Worksport.

Summary

XOS beats Worksport on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOS

Xos, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold, aluminum flush-mounted, and top-mounted folding tonneau covers. It also offers Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station. The company also sells its products through online retail channels. The company was formerly known as Franchise Holdings International, Inc. and changed its name to Worksport Ltd. in May 2020. Worksport Ltd. is based in West Seneca, New York.

