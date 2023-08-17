Edify Acquisition (NASDAQ:EAC) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Edify Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edify Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the second quarter worth $535,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the second quarter worth $126,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth $732,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,644,683,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth $102,000. 11.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edify Acquisition

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Edify Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

