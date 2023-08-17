Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.27). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.06% and a negative net margin of 93.92%. The company had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $418,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

