Head-To-Head Comparison: Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) vs. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF)

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Terumo pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Terumo pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Terumo is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Terumo and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terumo $6.07 billion 3.52 $661.01 million $0.88 32.50 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare N/A N/A N/A $0.17 87.25

Analyst Ratings

Terumo has higher revenue and earnings than Fisher & Paykel Healthcare. Terumo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Terumo and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terumo 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare 1 1 1 1 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Terumo and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terumo 10.87% 8.09% 5.65% Fisher & Paykel Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.4% of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Terumo beats Fisher & Paykel Healthcare on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stents, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils, stents, and intrasaccular devices for treating cerebral aneurysm; embolization systems, aspiration catheters, and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts. The Medical Care Solutions Company segment provides syringes, infusion pumps, syringe pumps, infusion lines, I.V. solutions, peritoneal dialysis fluids, pain management and nutritious food products, adhesion barriers, and others; blood glucose monitoring systems, disposable needles for pen-injector, insulin patch pumps, blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers, and others; and contract manufacturing of prefilled syringes, devices to pharmaceutical companies for use in drug kits, such as prefillable syringes, needles for pharmaceutical packaging business, and others. The Blood and Cell Technologies Company segment offers blood bags, component collection systems, automated blood processing systems, pathogen reduction systems, centrifugal apheresis systems, cell expansion systems, and others. The company was formerly known as Sekisen Ken-onki Corporation and changed its name to Terumo Corporation in October 1974. Terumo Corporation was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital. The company offers adult respiratory products, including optiflow nasal high flow therapy, invasive ventilation, and noninvasive ventilation. In addition, it provides infant respiratory products, such as resuscitation, invasive ventilation, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy, and nasal high flow therapy products. Further, the company offers hospital products, including humidification products, breathing circuits, chambers, masks, nasal cannulas, surgical, accessories, and interfaces; and homecare products that include masks, CPAP devices, software and data management products, humidifiers, and accessories. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

