Head-To-Head Survey: P3 Health Partners (PIII) & The Competition

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare P3 Health Partners to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -10.92% -2,471.27% 33.63% P3 Health Partners Competitors -156.50% -219.95% -21.15%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.05 billion -$270.13 million 0.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors $1.59 billion -$102.48 million 20.03

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

P3 Health Partners’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners. P3 Health Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners’ rivals have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for P3 Health Partners and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors 10 148 302 0 2.63

As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 2,784.51%. Given P3 Health Partners’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe P3 Health Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

P3 Health Partners rivals beat P3 Health Partners on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

