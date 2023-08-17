IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

IBEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of IBEX from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IBEX from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IBEX from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IBEX from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

IBEX stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90. IBEX has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.57.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. IBEX had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IBEX

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 179,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

