Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) SVP Sells $1,189,854.90 in Stock

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $141.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.48. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $89.40 and a 12-month high of $149.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,813,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.2% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 16.2% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

