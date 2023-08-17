Reviewing Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) and Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) and Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Portillo’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Chuy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Portillo’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Chuy’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Portillo’s and Chuy’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillo’s $587.10 million 1.75 $10.85 million $0.23 81.18 Chuy’s $442.28 million 1.53 $20.85 million $1.45 25.94

Volatility & Risk

Chuy’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Portillo’s. Chuy’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portillo’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Portillo’s has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chuy’s has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Portillo’s and Chuy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillo’s 1.88% 3.35% 1.17% Chuy’s 5.97% 12.11% 6.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Portillo’s and Chuy’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillo’s 0 1 4 0 2.80 Chuy’s 0 4 4 0 2.50

Portillo’s currently has a consensus target price of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 32.83%. Chuy’s has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.31%. Given Portillo’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than Chuy’s.

Summary

Portillo’s beats Chuy’s on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portillo’s

(Get Free Report)

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About Chuy’s

(Get Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.