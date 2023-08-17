Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Receives $6.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.13.

RBBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 696,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 82.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 41,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $496.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.84.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $210.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.88 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

