T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CEO Sells $2,766,800.00 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $138.25 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.55.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

