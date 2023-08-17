The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Sells $4,667,065.76 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total transaction of $4,667,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,050 shares in the company, valued at $29,682,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Boston Beer Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE SAM opened at $367.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.57. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $296.27 and a 52 week high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.03 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $297.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 172.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 302.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

