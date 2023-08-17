The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) CEO Sells $1,000,848.96 in Stock

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 22,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,848.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,943.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:NYT opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.02. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $45.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.81.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $590.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.56 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYT. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in New York Times by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in New York Times in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NYT. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

