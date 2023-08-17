The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

NYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $372,164.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $372,164.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 22,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,848.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,580,943.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,689 shares of company stock worth $2,233,298. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth $954,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in New York Times by 3.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 252,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in New York Times by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 78.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 38,670 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 29.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81. New York Times has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $45.30.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $590.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.56 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

