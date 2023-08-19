Creditcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $41.51 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $41.51 million and approximately $14.55 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003812 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000561 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 251,464,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.