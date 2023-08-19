Escroco Emerald (ESCE) One Day Volume Hits $0.43

Escroco Emerald (ESCE) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Escroco Emerald has a market cap of $335,265.97 and approximately $0.43 worth of Escroco Emerald was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Escroco Emerald token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Escroco Emerald has traded 36.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Escroco Emerald Token Profile

Escroco Emerald’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Escroco Emerald’s official message board is medium.com/@escetoken. The official website for Escroco Emerald is escrocotoken.com. Escroco Emerald’s official Twitter account is @escrocotoken.

Buying and Selling Escroco Emerald

According to CryptoCompare, “Escroco Emerald (ESCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Escroco Emerald has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Escroco Emerald is 0.00028778 USD and is down -26.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $2.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://escrocotoken.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Escroco Emerald directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Escroco Emerald should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Escroco Emerald using one of the exchanges listed above.

