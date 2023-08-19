Nexum (NEXM) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,169.08

Nexum (NEXM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, Nexum has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and $1,169.08 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nexum Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

